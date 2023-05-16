Special Counsel Durham: FBI should not have investigated former US President Trump’s ties to Russia

US Special Counsel John Durham commented on the results of an investigation into possible ties between US ex-President Donald Trump and Russia, launched in 2019. His words lead Reuters.

Durham questioned the need to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia and said the FBI shouldn’t have done it. The department did not have sufficient grounds to start surveillance in 2016 of the election headquarters of the politician.

The special counsel added that during the investigation, investigators paid too much attention to data provided by Trump’s political rivals. Durham’s report will be published shortly.

Earlier, Trump allowed to declassify all data about his “ties” with Russia. He called such accusations against him “the greatest political crime in American history.” “No cuts!” he stressed.

In April 2019, U.S. Special Attorney Robert Mueller released a report alleging that Moscow interfered in the American electoral process. However, suspicions about the connection between the Russian side and Trump could not be confirmed.