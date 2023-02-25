The Kyiv regime needs to decide the outcome of the conflict on its own, but it may not be possible to immediately seize Crimea from Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by US President Joe Biden on Friday, February 24.

“We will not dictate to them (Ukraine. – Ed.) what the final result should be. I can imagine the circumstances under which this (capture. – Ed.) will be preceded by a transitional period. Not all at once, ”he said on the air of the TV channel ABC News.

The American leader did not provide additional explanations on this issue.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine was preparing to take over Crimea.

Meanwhile, on February 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken acknowledged that Ukraine’s attempts to occupy Crimea could lead to a serious Russian response. So, on February 4, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev warned about the response of the Russian Federation in the event of strikes in Crimea by Ukrainian militants.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 3, Crimea, like Donbass, is a subject of the Russian Federation and the security of the region is reliably ensured. Thus, the politician responded to the statement of the Acting Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko, according to which the ministry began to form assault brigades to capture the listed territories reunited with the Russian Federation.

In November last year, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, spoke about fortification work in the region to ensure the safety of citizens. On February 22, he also shared that the initiative to create a defensive line was supported at the federal level.

Crimea was reunited with Russia in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. Kyiv still considers Crimea its territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea is “finally closed.”