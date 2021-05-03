Experts interviewed by The New York Times (NYT) questioned that the United States would be able to achieve collective immunity to COVID-19, explaining this by a large number of infection options and a high proportion of unwilling to vaccinate.

The publication estimates that at least 30 percent of Americans doubt the need for vaccinations. At the same time, the newspaper notes that for the formation of collective immunity to the British variant of the coronavirus, 80 percent of the population must have antibodies.

However, the NYT calls these estimates relative, since the United States is not isolated from other countries, and immunity of all mankind is needed to defeat the pandemic. In addition, the presence of a high average level of immunity does not mean that it is observed in all parts of a large country like the United States. This is due to the fact that in one city the number of people with antibodies may be higher than in another, where residents en masse refuse to be vaccinated.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the United States, explained that herd immunity only “confused people” who believe that without reaching this “mystical indicator” the pandemic will not be defeated. “Therefore, we have abandoned the use of this term in the classical sense and simply say: if we vaccinate enough people, we will defeat the infection,” he added.

The publication notes that, probably, COVID-19 will never disappear, but will become a seasonal disease, outbreaks of which will occur in certain regions of the United States. It is necessary to develop effective treatment measures for the disease and to prevent large numbers of victims during such outbreaks.

Earlier, professor of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of São Paulo Domingo Alves called Brazil a “laboratory” country for the development of new strains of coronavirus. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic still remains outside the control of the country’s authorities.

By data Johns Hopkins Research University, on the morning of May 3, 152,497,194 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the world. Most of them are in the USA (32.4 million), India (19.6 million) and Brazil (14.8 million). At the same time, 89,289,843 people around the world have already been cured of the coronavirus. 3,199,014 people died, of which 577 thousand – in the United States, 407.6 thousand – in Brazil and 217.2 thousand – in Mexico.