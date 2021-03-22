US President Joe Biden was a “Trojan horse”, he will soon leave the post for health reasons and will be replaced by Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. This opinion was expressed by the viewers of the TV channel. Fox News…

“Everything was planned in advance. Biden has always been a means to an end — a Trojan horse. It will soon be announced that he can no longer hold office and will be replaced by Vice President Harris. It was she who was originally wanted to be in this position, ”says MassiveMemberClub.

A user under the nickname Kingdomofidiots notes that the likelihood that Biden will not be able to lead the United States for four years is high. However, he hopes that the American president will be able to “hold out until the midterm elections” so that the Republicans “can regain control of the Senate.”

“I got embarrassed when I saw Biden stumble the first time, and then the second and third time. What his party is doing to him at this stage in his life is almost a crime, ”BidenDestroysAmerica reacted on Sunday, March 21.

A similar opinion was expressed by netizens in connection with the incident that occurred on Friday, March 19, before Biden’s flight to Atlanta. The President of the United States stumbled and fell several times, climbing the ladder of “board number 1”. The White House said that windy weather was the reason for the fall of the American leader.

On March 18, Biden made a reservation during a public speech and named Kamala Harris the President of the United States. At the same time, he did not notice his mistake and continued to speak as if nothing had happened.

Kamala Harris is an American lawyer and politician, the 49th Vice President of the United States since January 20, 2021. Member of the Democratic Party of the country. California Attorney General, United States Senator from California.

Biden, 78, has become the oldest president since his election as head of state. His health has been the subject of discussion several times during the presidential race.