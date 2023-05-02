The war of attrition that is being waged in Bakhmut, the city that has become a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance, is costing Russia dearly. The United States estimates that the Kremlin’s armed forces – without significant advances on the front since last winter – have suffered some 100,000 casualties since December, a huge figure that includes 20,000 deaths. About half of those killed came from the Wagner mercenary company, which has drawn on the massive recruitment of prisoners in Russian jails to launch wave after wave of attacks on Bakhmut, where Ukrainian troops are not only resisting, but also announcing new counterattacks. Beyond these data offered on Russia, which reveal the growing difficulties of the armed forces on the ground, Washington refuses to report the losses in the Kiev army during these months of bloody fighting. The Ukrainian army also avoids reporting its victims.

“The Russian attempt for an offensive in Donbas through Bakhmut has failed. Russia has been unable to take any significant and strategic territory,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday. “The conclusion is that the attempted Russian offensive has failed after months of fighting and extraordinary losses,” added the senior US official, who justified not disclosing the Ukrainian losses “because they are the victims and Russia is the aggressor. I am not going to make the public domain information that makes life difficult for Ukrainians.”

The Kremlin, for its part, rejected the calculations provided by the White House and indicated, through a spokesman, that Washington has no way of obtaining the correct data. Moscow has so far avoided being transparent about its casualties. There have been very few occasions on which the Kremlin has reported such losses. The last one was on September 21, 2022, the day that Vladimir Putin decreed a massive mobilization of the population to reinforce the front. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, his forces had so far suffered 5,937 deaths in combat, while Ukraine, according to his version, had had 61,207 dead and 49,368 wounded.

The Kremlin’s figure for Russian casualties contrasts with the constant stream of obituaries that surface despite Kremlin censorship in the official media. An investigation with open sources from the BBC and Mediazona —independent media declared a foreign agent by Moscow— has named at least 21,700 dead in the Russian ranks until April 28. As stated in that project, the numbers of deaths have doubled since January of this year compared to the 250 per week that they identified in 2022; and at least a third of the total casualties were not soldiers who were part of the army before the war began, but supposed volunteers, prisoners, and mobilized civilians.

Likewise, Russia has lost a not inconsiderable number of irreplaceable personnel since the war began. Specifically, 3,401 specialists such as pilots, paratroopers and members of the special forces “who need years of training and millions of dollars for their training,” according to that BBC investigation.

The battle for Bakhmut, which has been going on for more than 10 months, has become the bloodiest of the war since the front stabilized after the successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. That small Ukrainian town, located in a belt of fortifications, has become by its bloodshed a symbol of this war for both parties.

Continuing the fighting has not only been a matter of honor for both countries. Within the Russian ranks, Bakhmut has also been a thrown weapon. The head of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has denounced these months that his troops bear the brunt of the offensive, but the Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, denies them ammunition, which has caused bleeding in his unit. “Russia is on the verge of disaster,” said the businessman last week, at the same time that he threatened to withdraw his mercenaries and thus cause the collapse of the front.

An example of these difficulties is that Prigozhin stated on April 29 that his troops had managed to advance some 150 meters in Bakhmut at the cost of 94 deaths. “The number should have been five times less if we had had enough shells,” he lamented.

While Russia barely manages to advance on the front, Ukraine hits its rear and prepares its counteroffensive in these bloody months. A huge group of Russian recruits were celebrating the New Year in a building in Makiivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, when a missile surprised them at a party, killing dozens —according to the Russian version— or hundreds —according to the Ukraine— of them. And more recently, this weekend, several attacks hit the fuel depots of the strategic port of Sevastopol, in Crimea; and an airport in Berdyansk and a military base in Melitopol, both in the occupied Zaporizhia region.

The American leak has been seen from Russia as an attempt to discourage its troops. “Kirby’s position, who refused to name Ukraine’s actual losses, is understandable and fits logically with the White House’s work on public narratives of the conflict,” said Alexei Chesnakov, director of the Russian Center for Political Conjuncture. on his Telegram channel.

