The US Department of Energy put up for sale 15 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves. About this department reported 18 October.

12 million barrels of sweet crude oil and 3 million barrels of sour oil entered the market from three oil storage facilities. Their sale has already begun, the submission of applications will last until October 25. Contract delivery is expected in December.

The release of 15 million barrels comes as part of a plan announced in March to produce 180 million barrels within six months and will be the last delivery under this program.

On October 19, US President Joe Biden announced that another 15 million barrels of crude oil would come out of strategic reserves. According to him, this will help reduce the price of raw materials. He noted that the United States has 400 million barrels of oil in its reserves.

Earlier, on October 13, Biden promised to talk soon about the administration’s measures aimed at lowering gasoline prices in the United States. However, he refrained from further details.

On October 8, the US President said that Russia and Saudi Arabia are to blame for the rise in gasoline prices in the country. As the American leader noted, the US government is making every effort to increase jobs in the country, attract investment in companies and fight inflation. According to him, he was able to reduce the price of gasoline by more than $1.6 per gallon, but it is gradually increasing due to the actions of the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia.

Prior to this, on October 6, Ben Marlow, a columnist for the British newspaper The Telegraph, wrote that the agreement between OPEC + and Russia to reduce oil production was a humiliation for Biden. The author noted that such a decision shows the deterioration of US relations with Saudi Arabia, as well as the strengthening of its ties with Russia.

The OPEC+ countries made a decision on oil at a meeting of the ministerial monitoring committee on October 5. It follows from it that countries should reduce the production of black gold from November by 2 million barrels per day. Against the backdrop of the news, the cost of Brent rose above $93 per barrel. In the next month, the price may rise to $100 per barrel, analysts predicted.

Meanwhile, on October 4, it became known that the reduction in oil production of OPEC+ countries could reflect badly on the Democrats during the US midterm elections in November. It is noted that the head of the White House could not convince Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to produce more oil amid rising fuel prices.