White House: US expects Ukraine to reform security sector to join NATO

The US expects Ukraine to undertake democratic and security sector reforms to join NATO. Amanda Sloat, senior director for European affairs at the White House National Security Council, said: RIA News.

“Ukraine still needs to carry out further democratic and security sector reforms,” she said.

According to Sloat, US President Joe Biden has signaled that Washington is confident that Kyiv can achieve this.

She previously announced the July 12 G7 announcement of security guarantees for Ukraine and said Biden and G7 leaders, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, would make a major announcement outlining our long-term commitment to support Kiev.