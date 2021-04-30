The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday its intention to ban menthol cigarettes to “significantly reduce disease and death” associated.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one third of all the cigarettes sold in the US are menthol. Furthermore, studies show that menthol cigarettes are more addictive and harder to quit than normal tobacco products.

The ban will apply to manufacturers, distributors, retailers and exporters to prevent these products from reaching the market, as the agency has no capacity to sanction individual consumers, the FDA reported in a statement.

“Menthol cigarettes are the number one cause of youth smoking in the United States, ”said Matthew L. Myers, president of the“ Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, ”a movement that works against teen smoking.

Before April 29, the Food and Drug Administration must respond in court to a citizen petition to ban the sale of menthol tobacco products, announcing whether or not it intends to try to impose a law in that regard. The order was made by a federal judge District of Northern California.

“Ban menthol, the last flavor allowed in cigarettes, would help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products, “said Janet Woodcock, acting director of the FDA, in a statement.

Woodcock argued that with “these actions helps reduce initiation among young people and increases the chances of quitting among current smokers. “

Likewise, he added, it will allow ” health disparities suffered by communities of color, the low-income population and members of the LGBTQ community “, groups that consume more these products according to the data that the FDA manages.

With information from EFE.

DB