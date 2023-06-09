United States Department of Homeland Security(DHS for its acronym in English), published this week a new update to the Family Reunification Program that will benefit many Colombians and that will begin to be applied this month.

In the document, he maintains that the program will benefit certain relatives of Colombians, Salvadorans and Guatemalans who are citizens of the United States or have residency.

One of the most relevant points of the announcement is that it delimits, for the moment, the number of people who could benefit from the program and whose purpose is the delivery of a visa that would allow family members to travel to the United States -and reunite with their loved ones- while their immigration process progresses.

According to DHS, initially only family members of United States citizens or residents who have already been approved for the Form 130 either Petition for Relative Abroad.

This form is the first step taken to apply for a relative who is outside the US.

People who have already been approved for this application will receive an invitation to fill out and submit this month. the form 1-134Awhich includes providing evidence financial support for the transfer to the United States of your relative or relatives.

United States flag.

The following process is described by DHS this way: “If we confirm that your Form I-134A is sufficient, DHS will complete the security investigation of the primary beneficiary and his or her immediate family members and consider them for advance travel authorization if applicable. on a case-by-case basis. If DHS issues advance travel authorization for the principal beneficiary and his or her immediate family members, they may come to a United States port of entry to request parole,” the document says.

He then goes on to clarify that if that permission is granted he will be able to “wait in the United States for your immigrant visa to become available and then apply to adjust your status to lawful permanent resident (obtain a permanent resident card, also known as a Green Card or Green Card). Principal beneficiaries and their immediate family members who received temporary permission to remain in the United States under these processes may apply for employment authorization.”

He then goes on to clarify that if that permission is granted, he will be able to wait in the United States for his immigrant visa to become available and then file an application to adjust his status.

But the document is also very emphatic that, at least for now, invitations will not be sent for pending Form 130 applications.

In other words, the first visas will go to relatives of people that they had already been authorized but had not yet received the visas because there are annual quotas for these.

They do not clarify, yes, if in the future they will send new invitations for relatives of people who have recently filed the application or are in process.

DHS includes a list of questions and answers to clarify the process and announces that more information will be forthcoming. These are some of them:

The results are available from May 6.

Frequently asked questions resolved by the United States authorities regarding the family reunification process

When will these new and updated family reunification parole processes begin?

We will begin sending invitations for consideration applications for these parole processes for family reunification in June 2023.

How will the processes of Humanitarian Permits for Family Reunification for Cubans and Haitians change?

We will update the Cuban Family Reunification Permits (CFRP) and Haitian Family Reunification Permits (HFRP) processes so that the process is generally completed online. For example, under these processes we will no longer require in-person interviews in Cuba and Haiti for all beneficiaries. We will continue to determine identity and eligibility on an individual, case-by-case basis, and will conduct a security investigation.

Will there be a fee for these new and updated processes?

No. There is no fee to apply for consideration under these processes.

How long does the process take?

We will have more information on how long the process takes once the invitations are issued and processing begins.

Can I file a Form I-134A on behalf of a beneficiary of my Form I-130 who is already in the United States?

No. These processes are intended to reunify beneficiary family members living outside of the United States with their US citizen or lawful permanent resident petitioner living in the United States. Under these processes, we will not consider for parole beneficiaries who are in the United States at the time the petitioner files Form I-134A.

For which family members of the primary beneficiary of an approved Form I-130 can I file a Form I-134A under these processes?

Under these processes, you can only file Form I-134A for the primary beneficiary and immediate family members of the beneficiary (your spouse and unmarried children under 21). You must file a separate Form I-134 A for each beneficiary.

Will all petitioners of an approved Form I-130 who have qualifying relatives outside the United States receive invitations?

No. We will only send an invitation for petitions that are with the State Department’s National Visa Center if the beneficiary has not been issued a visa, but a visa is expected to be available soon.

If I have a pending Form I-130, can I receive an invitation?

No. Only certain petitioners whose Form I-130 is already approved will receive invitations to file Form I-134A on behalf of the primary beneficiary and immediate family members.

Who can file Form I-130?

Only US citizens and lawful permanent residents can file Form I-130 on behalf of qualifying family members.

I hope that my family member is eligible to participate in these parole processes. What can we do to prepare before receiving an invitation?

If you are a petitioner or beneficiary of an approved Form I-130, make sure the Department of State’s National Visa Center has your current contact information, including mailing address. You can update your contact information by using the State Department’s Public Inquiry Form for the National Visa Center.

How long will the parole period last?

People paroled to the United States temporarily under these processes will generally be paroled for up to three years. However, determinations to grant temporary humanitarian parole are made on a case-by-case basis, and the duration of such parole may vary according to each person’s circumstances. After a person is paroled to the United States, they can apply for employment authorization while they wait for their immigrant visa to become available.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington