United States.- This Friday the Defense Department of the United States announced the donation of an additional 300 million in military aid to Ukraine to boost the fight against the Russian troops that invaded the country more than 30 days ago.

Through a statement, the Pentagon announced that this new exhibition of military aid includes a package that includes laser-guided rocket systems, knife-edge automatic anti-aircraft systems, Puma automatic air systems, automatic anti-aircraft defenses and vehicles. armor and ammunition.

It was also reported that this package also includes night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, secure tactical communication systems, machine guns and satellite thermal imaging services, and medical supplies and equipment.

With this new round of aid of 300 million dollars, the number of US donations to Ukraine has risen since the beginning of the war to about 1.6 billion dollars, and since Joe Biden took office in 2021, the number reaches 2.3 billion. millions.

Last week, Biden promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that the United States would give Ukraine an additional $500 million in aid, without clarifying whether it was for humanitarian or military purposes, or both.

Read more: Putin government: bombing Russia harms peace negotiations with Ukraine

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.