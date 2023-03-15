Ambassador Antonov: the United States protested because of the actions of the Russian Federation in the situation with the drone in the Black Sea

The United States protested in connection with the actions of the Russian side in the air incident in the Black Sea. This was stated by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, reports TASS.

Earlier, the diplomat was summoned to the US State Department. According to the press secretary of the department, Ned Price, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy has already conveyed to the Russian Foreign Ministry a “serious statement” in connection with the incident.

On March 14, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with a US MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea. The drone crashed into international waters. White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby called the air incident unsafe and unprofessional. At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry explained that the Russian fighters raised to intercept did not come into contact with the UAV, and did not use weapons. According to the Russian military department, the American drone began to sharply maneuver, lost control and fell into the water.