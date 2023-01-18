As head of public security in Mexico and a strong man for President Felipe Calderón in the fight against drug trafficking, ten years ago Genaro García Luna met with US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the US Congress, in addition to giving talks. at the prestigious Woodrow Wilson Foundation. Today he sits on the bench of one of the potentially most explosive trials since Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was sentenced. In fact, it takes place in the same Brooklyn court where a witness against the famous drug trafficker of the Sinaloa Cartel said three years ago that he personally delivered suitcases with up to five million dollars in corruption.

That statement under oath led to his arrest in the parking lot of a house he rented in Dallas, where the Justice gave him the glove, dressed in jeans and a Hugo Boss sweater. The United States did not take long to detect a fortune “inconsistent with the salary of a public official”, something that in his native country would not have attracted attention. Corruption in Mexico is an assumed part of political life, although paradoxically these high officials choose their retirement homes in the only country where accounts are passed to them.

This Wednesday the former minister was wearing a navy blue jacket suit again and his best smile, as if the three years he has been in prison had only left him with a mixture of gray hair. His lawyer and his prosecutor’s office have spent the first two days bidding over potential jurors for the estimated eight-week trial in which 13 righteous men will decide whether he is guilty of drug trafficking, organized crime and false statements.

In Mexico, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, admonished local newspapers for not covering a trial that has only begun in its technical part, but from which he expects explosive statements. He wants it to open the eyes of his country and serve as a public derision to curb rampant corruption.