He United States Senate approved this Thursday about 380 million dollars for Colombia in corresponding aid for fiscal year 2025, which begins in October of this year.

The figure represents a reduction of almost 10 percent in relation to the resources that Congress approved for this 2024 (410 million dollars) and a 25 percent if we take as a basis what was authorized for 2023.

Put another way, Since Colombian President Gustavo Petro arrived at the Casa de Nariño, the United States has reduced its contributions to the country by about 100 million dollars if the new cut proposed by the Senate is implemented.

However, the Committee remains deeply concerned about President Petro’s policies and relationships (with other regimes) that are detrimental to the economic and security interests of the United States.

Which is very likely since the resources proposed by the House of Representatives In its version of the same budget for the year 2025 it is only $208 million.

Since both chambers must now agree on a final amount, the “ceiling” of resources for the country would not exceed the 380 million dollars that the Senate has just requested.

Another interesting detail that emerges in the budget approved by the Senate is that, unlike previous years, The approved money is not allocated to specific programs in the country.

In other words, it establishes that “no less than 380 million dollars” must be spent in Colombia, but it does not indicate how much of this money will be devoted to the fight against drugs or to economic development, except for a couple of programs to support biodiversity and the Afro population.

That is, it will be the State Department that decides how the funds are spent.

File photo of a meeting between Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden. Photo:Presidency Share

When will this budget be finally approved?

Although the cuts are not exclusive to Colombia and have also been linked to other pressures to reduce the budget, the drop, according to analysts, is also due to a loss of interest in the country in the face of other domestic and international priorities.

At least as far as the High cameracontrolled by the Democratic Party. In the case of the Low cameraled by the Republicans, the cuts are directly attributed to President Petro.

“The Committee recognizes and appreciates the deep relationship that the United States maintains with the Colombian people. However, the Committee remains deeply concerned about President Petro’s policies and his relationships (with other regimes) that are detrimental to the economic and security interests of the United States,” said the document that was approved by this department of the US legislature.

The future of the funds – and their final amount – is still uncertain, as it is very likely that Congress will not approve the funds until next year, when the results of the November elections will be known and new majorities will emerge in both chambers.

Crop eradication (archive photo). Another interesting detail that emerges in the budget approved by the Senate is that, unlike in previous years, the approved money is not allocated to specific programs in the country. Photo:Jaiver Nieto. THE TIME Share

We will also have to wait until the name of the next occupant of the White House and his foreign policy priorities are defined.

As in previous versions of the aid, the project includes a number of conditions.

On the topic of eradication, the Senate Appropriations Committee bill says funds can only be used to support a “program initiated by the Government of Colombia that is in accordance with the Colombian Constitution and the 2016 peace accords.”

The funds will also be available for programs and activities that strengthen and expand governance, the rule of law, access to justice, respect for human rights, the fight against organized crime, money laundering and environmental crimes, among other things.

There is also talk of supporting displaced populations and immigrants in the country and transitional justice and reconciliation initiatives.

In Human Rights, the committee requests a report stating that the Colombian government is bringing to justice the police personnel who ordered, directed and used excessive measures against protesters in 2020 and 2021 and prohibits any delivery of any resources that benefit the FARC or the ELN.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington