A special commission from Washington has proposed to remove, transfer or rename a number of monuments and objects in the city. RIA News…

The list includes the Washington Memorial, monuments to the discoverer of America Christopher Columbus, presidents Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and other political figures related to the era of slavery in the United States and the Civil War.

It is also proposed to rename 21 schools, nine buildings and 12 parks, squares and squares that bear someone’s name, “causing concern” among residents.

We will remind, the commission was created by order of the mayor of the city in July against the background of massive protests in the United States against racism. Against the background of unrest after the death of African-American George Floyd, the spontaneous demolition of monuments to the southerners during the Civil War began. Note that Christopher Columbus is accused by activists of the fact that because of his discovery, the indigenous population of America suffered. One of the statues of the navigator was demolished at the end of July by the Chicago authorities.

US President Donald Trump did not support the proposal of the special commission, urging to treat the historical heritage “with respect, not hate, and pass it on to future generations.”

We add, in July, the US House of Representatives approved a bill obliging to dismantle all 12 statues in the Capitol of supporters of the Confederation of the southern states, as well as those who advocated slavery in the country.