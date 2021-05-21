The US Treasury has proposed introducing a minimum global corporate income tax. This is reported on website departments.

According to the proposal of the ministry, this tax should be at least 15 percent. At the same time, the department believes that after discussions within the framework of the G20 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the rate could be raised even higher.

The US Treasury explained that now the global corporate tax is close to zero, and corporate taxes, which are necessary for critical investments, are being reduced more and more, significantly undermining the capabilities of the United States and other countries.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US authorities want to earn $ 2.7 trillion from a combination of two tax maneuvers: international and national. We are talking about two reforms. The first assumes an increase in corporate income tax from 21 to 28 percent. The second reform concerns the Yellen proposal, which called on the authorities of all countries of the world to introduce a corporate income tax and keep it at a minimum level.