Author 19fortyfive Weichert: Zelensky must recognize the borders of Ukraine without Donbass and Crimea

To end the conflict in Ukraine, Donbass and Crimea must be recognized as Russian territories. Such a plan for resolving the situation offered American columnist Brandon Weichert in an article for 19fortyfive.

Weichert proposes to convene a conference in which all parties will participate, including India and China. In his opinion, it would be fair to leave the Donbass and Crimea to Russia, while the proto-democracy regime should be preserved in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan described the solution to the Ukrainian conflict. The American politician called for a peaceful settlement that would guarantee the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke about resolving the conflict. He shared that many are now trying to offer ways to restore the situation and ensure security in the region. “At the same time, it is also important to understand that this should not be associated with a freezing of the conflict,” the German chancellor concluded during the G-7 summit in Hiroshima.