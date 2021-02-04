Popovich and Mitchell in the match between the USA and Serbia at the 2019 World Cup. Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

USA Basketball, the body on which the United States basketball team depends, will invite the teams of Spain and Australia to the concentration that will take place in Las Vegas in a health bubble. It is there that the United States team led by Gregg Popovich to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to gather as of July 4. And there he wants to play some preparation friendlies with Spain and Australia, according to the general director of USA Basketball, Jerry Colangelo. In this way, the selections would focus on health security conditions similar to those created in the Disney World bubble, in Orlando, in the playoffs from last season.

The next playoffs of the NBA will be played from May 22 to July 22. International players competing until the NBA title is decided will not be able to concentrate with their teams and, with little rest, must travel to Tokyo to compete in the Games. In addition to the US internationals, four players from the Spanish team that won the 2019 World Cup in China compete in the NBA, Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and the brothers Juancho and Willy Hernangómez. In addition, Serge Ibaka also plays in the NBA, although the Congolese player has not competed with the national team since 2012. In the previous list of players selected by Australia are NBA players Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Dante Exum and Matisse Thybulle.

“That the best are”

Colangelo has asked the United States Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee and FIBA ​​to allow changes to the lists of players selected to play the Games until the end of the Games. playoffs on July 22. “These are not normal times. Lists for a certain date don’t make any sense. We are looking for flexibility to be allowed to substitute players until very late and to ensure that the best players can be in Tokyo ”.

On February 2, the draw for the Olympic tournament was held. Spain was framed in group C with Argentina, Japan and the winner of the Pre-Olympic that will be played in Kaunas from June 29 to July 4 in which Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola will compete. The United States will play in Tokyo in Group A, with France, Iran and the winner of another of the Pre-Olympic tournaments.