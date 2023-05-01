Washington handed over almost 100% of the requested military assistance to Kyiv, but the deliveries will continue, Ukraine will receive additional arms packages. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, announced this on May 1 at a briefing.

“Very soon you will see new deliveries from us,” the White House spokesman promised.

According to a White House spokesman, the administration will continue to count on the support of the Senate in terms of providing new packages of military assistance to the Kyiv regime. In addition, such requests may appear in the coming days and weeks, Kirby added.

He explained that Ukraine may need not only additional material assistance, but also resources aimed at training soldiers. Otherwise, they will have weapons, but there will be no one who could handle them, the US administration official said.

Earlier in the day, Phil Vayleyto, coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign project of the American organization Virginia Defenders of Freedom, Justice and Equality, said that the realization of Russia’s invincibility will eventually force the United States to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. He also pointed out that the US population at some point will begin to question the validity of money investing in the Ukrainian crisis.

A day earlier, Clayton Morris, an American journalist and host of the Redacted News program, noted that Washington is shifting the focus of its foreign policy from Ukraine to China. Morris backed up his position with an example, recalling recent US military exercises in the Philippines that simulated a potential clash with China.

On April 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States and allies were implementing a strategic plan to provoke other countries into military confrontation with the Russian Federation and China. According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, the conflict in Ukraine only confirms the goal of Washington and its allies – provoking other countries to a military confrontation with Moscow and Beijing.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.