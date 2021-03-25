The United States will respond to the DPRK authorities if they escalate tensions. At the same time, Washington is ready to negotiate with Pyongyang. This was announced on March 25 by US President Joe Biden during a press conference.

Thus, Biden commented on the new missile launches by North Korea.

“First, the tests of these missiles led to a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1718. We reassure our allies and partners. And there will be a reaction if they (DPRK – Ed.) Decide to aggravate (the situation – Ed.). We will respond appropriately, ”the president said during a press conference that was broadcast on YouTube.

At the same time, Biden noted that the American side is ready to maintain diplomatic relations with the DPRK if the country takes measures to reduce the arsenals of nuclear weapons.

Earlier that day, it became known that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on the DPRK to resume interaction with the parties to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Thus, he commented on the recent launches of North Korean missiles.

The launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea was announced earlier in the day by the Japanese Ministry of Defense. It was noted that the rocket was launched from North Korea on Thursday at 7:06 local time (1:06 Moscow time). As Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga later clarified, two missiles were launched, which fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

At the same time, Tokyo protested to Pyongyang in connection with the missile launches, considering the actions of the DPRK a threat to the security of Japan and the region as a whole.

The Kremlin commented on the tests of North Korea, noting that they do not pose a threat to Russia.