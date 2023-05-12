Blinken promised that the United States will make every effort to fill the shortage of weapons in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised that the US authorities would make every effort to fill the shortage of weapons and ammunition in Ukraine if Kyiv sends a corresponding request to Washington. He made this statement in an interview with the TV channel PBS.

According to him, the US authorities work daily with Ukraine and with a number of countries to make sure that Kyiv has the necessary support.

“If there is a shortage, they will tell us the shortage, and we will do our best to make up for it,” Blinken said, commenting on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who accused the West of insufficient supplies of armored vehicles for Kiev’s counteroffensive.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the counteroffensive should be postponed, as the troops need more time to prepare – they are waiting for the delivery of Western military assistance.