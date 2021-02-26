The United States is preparing to impose new sanctions against Russia within weeks. This was announced by White House spokesman Jen Psaki on Friday, February 26.

Answering a journalist’s question about when new restrictive measures against the Russian Federation are expected, Psaki said that it will take several weeks, but not months, writes “RIA News“.

On February 23, Psaki already announced that Washington plans to respond to the unfriendly steps attributed to Russia within a few weeks.

Thus, then she commented on the publication in the Washington Post newspaper, which claims that the United States is preparing sanctions against Russia due to cyberattacks on American computer networks, as well as the situation around blogger Alexei Navalny.

On February 17, the US announced that a hacker attack through the powerful Solarwind software was likely carried out by a hacker of Russian origin.

In December last year, the US Department of Justice blamed Russia for a massive cyber attack on the country’s government networks. No evidence was given.