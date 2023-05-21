White House: US wants to give Ukraine everything it needs for a successful counteroffensive

The White House said that the United States wants to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for the upcoming counteroffensive. This was stated by a representative of the American administration during a special briefing. RIA News.

The official said Washington needs to make sure Kyiv has everything “to succeed in case they decide to go on the offensive.”

The White House spokesman indicated that the next military assistance packages to Ukraine will include all the same types of weapons, equipment and ammunition that the United States sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) earlier.

We are talking about artillery shells, small arms and ammunition, including shells for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

Earlier, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is waiting at the front for the same catastrophe that faced the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler. He clarified that we are talking about the Ardennes operation in December 1944 – January 1945.