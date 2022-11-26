The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from United States, forbade the authorizations of new devices of the giants of the Chinese technology Huawei and ZTE, since it considers, the brands represent a “unacceptable risk” for the National security.

The announcement of the adoption of the final norms was made official this Friday, also adding the Chinese surveillance equipment manufacturer Dahua, the telecommunications firm Hytera and the Hangzhou Hikvision DIgital Technology video surveillance company.

The US government took this action because of the fear that Beijing will spy on the country’s citizens through these devices.

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from telecommunications-related national security threats,” he said. Jessica Rosenworcelchair of the FCC.

It was in March 2021 when the FCC released the list of companies that could pose a potential threat to national security.

rosenworcel got the approval of the other three commissioners, who finally approved the proposed measure to prohibit the indicated companies, distribute new equipment in the United States since last month.