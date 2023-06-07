Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

The Nord Stream 1 gas leak in the Baltic Sea, photographed by the Pléiades Neo satellite. © -/ESA/dpa

There is increasing evidence that the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines were caused by Ukrainians. US secret documents should now show how much who knew.

Frankfurt – After the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in 2022, according to a US media report, further traces lead to the Ukraine. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday (June 6) that the CIA’s foreign intelligence agency in the USA learned about a Ukrainian plan for such an attack in June 2022 – three months before the detonations.

According to this, the CIA was informed by a European secret service that a team of six members of an elite Ukrainian unit was digging the Nord Stream pipelines, which produce gas Russia among other things to Germany, wanted to blow up during a covert diving operation. The Washington Post The team reportedly reported directly to the Ukrainian army command.

Secret documents from the USA should show that Germany was also informed

The well-known newspaper appeals to this Secret documents allegedly created by US National Guard Jack Teixeira on the Discord news platform were shared. Teixeira was arrested in April after the leak of secret government documents made international headlines.

Loud Washington Post The secret documents show that the US government learned about the alleged Ukrainian plan in June 2022 from a “close ally”. The US then shared the information with Germany and other European members, the report said. The plan described should therefore have been very detailed – and have great similarities with the actual events.

US Secret Service – Six divers with helium tanks and explosives

The plan involved six people taking a boat rented under a false identity to the Driving Nord Stream pipelines and diving down to the lines for explosive devices to attach to them. According to the secret documents, in addition to oxygen tanks, helium tanks were also provided for this purpose, which are used for particularly deep dives, according to the report Washington Post. According to media reports, the German investigations came to the conclusion that six people actually acted in this way during the detonations.

According to the newspaper, the forces involved in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines reported directly to the Ukrainian army chief Valery Saluschnyj. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the other hand, no information was deliberately given about the plans in order to be able to credibly deny Ukrainian responsibility.

Nord Stream Pipelines: Ukraine May Have Planned False Flag Operation Without Zelenskyy

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines running under the Baltic Sea for the transport of Russian natural gas to Germany were destroyed by explosions at the end of September 2022. In recent months there have been increasing indications that Ukraine could be behind the detonations, but the results of the investigation have not been released. Just recently, the Spanish newspaper ABC in a comment criticized the secrecy surrounding the question of who is responsible for the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

The well-known details of a raid in Frankfurt an der Oder supported the hypothesis that Ukraine could be behind the September 26, 2022 line sabotage, the report said. The secrecy under which the investigations are carried out prevents a so-called (staged) false flag operation from being ruled out. However, the case requires “an absolutely transparent investigation” because it is important for the course of the Ukraine War “could be of vital importance.” (na/dpa/afp)