The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, received this Wednesday in Mexico City the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, with the dramatic images in the background of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Honduras , El Salvador, Venezuela or Haiti, among other origins, crossing the country from south to north.

Senior Washington officials, joined by White House Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, arrived with a list of specific requests, among others, the demand to divert some of the migrants to southern Mexico, the increase in control of the railways that they use to cross the country, among them, the train known as The Beast, a ruthless means of transportation, and the suggestion that incentives be given so that they do not continue traveling to the border, such as visas to remain in the countries they pass through towards the promises of a better life in the United States.

The meeting arose from a call last Thursday between López Obrador and President Joe Biden, in which both leaders agreed, in addition to the terms of the visit, the opening of several closed emergency border crossings due to the avalanche of people arriving at the border between both countries. The average number of “encounters,” a euphemism that hides the number of immigration detentions by Border Patrol agents, reached 9,600 on a weekly average in early December. Last Tuesday, the figure dropped somewhat, to 6,000.

Fiscal year 2023 (which runs through September, from the previous October) has left more than 3.2 million “encounters””, a figure that has pulverized all records; also that of 2022, which broke the previous record with 2.7 million arrests.

The immigration crisis and border management have been a constant headache for Biden, who came to office with the promise of “humanizing” it and reversing the severe policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Almost three years later, the harsh reality of an unprecedented crisis has forced him to toughen his speech to the president, who is seeking re-election next year in a campaign that will be marked by the ideological war around these issues. Perhaps the greatest sign of this change in attitude came in October, when the White House approved an expansion of the border wall, despite the fact that the Democratic president campaigned for president with the idea of ​​abandoning one of Trump's emblematic projects.

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, who recalls in a message that the bilateral meeting is at the request of Mexico, will accompany President López Obrador this Wednesday “to discuss bilateral cooperation in matters of human mobility, regular management of migratory flows and expansion of roads legal for migration, with the rest of the delegations of Mexico and the United States,” says the statement on social networks from the Secretary of Foreign Affairs. But the task will be greater, given the demands that the United States will make to tackle this immigration crisis that also causes political problems in the domestic sphere.

The Republican Party has managed in Congress to link the fate of military aid to Ukraine to toughening border management. They aspire to extract from the Biden Administration commitments such as limiting the granting of asylum to 5,000 people per day, raising the requirements so that immigrants have to prove a “credible danger” that prevents them from returning to their countries, or equipping applicants for a GPS such as those used in house arrests.

Last week, the Senate went on Christmas vacation after having rushed the deadlines to reach an agreement on such pressing issues. The pact to confront the problems on the southern border will have to wait for the resumption of the political course, while the mayors of cities such as Eagle Pass or El Paso (in Texas) or Yuma, in Arizona, declare themselves overwhelmed by a crisis that also affects New York, Chicago or Washington, where the governor of Texas, the hawk Greg Abbott, has been chartering buses for months to bring the problems he has in his State to the doors of those Democratic strongholds.

Abbott just signed a law that allows police to immediately deport those without papers. It is one of the harshest regulations among those approved to date in the United States, and has provoked the condemnation of the Mexican president.

