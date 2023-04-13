With a mix of young and established MLS players, and without the presence of the Mexican-American Alexander Zendejas of America, USA revealed the list of summoned to face the Mexican National Team in their friendly duel on April 19 in Phoenix.

The América midfielder was not required in the call, the broken nose he suffered during Saturday’s match against Monterrey cost Alejandro Zendejas not to play for the first time against the Mexican National Team.

Although it was not made official that it was due to the broken nose, it has emerged that the Eagles preferred that he not travel so that he would not be exposed.

Led by the Milan side, Sergiño Dest, the squad of Anthony Hudson It was defined to clash against the Mexican National Team in what will be the first duel between Hudson and Diego Cocca.

In addition to Dest, the call of the Mexican-American striker Brandon Vázquez stands out, as well as DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldán and Jesús Ferreira, who already have international experience with USA.

Below we present the players called up from the United States to face off against Mexico on April 19, in what will be Diego Cocca’s first Concacaf Classic in charge of the Mexican National Team.

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (LAFC), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Media: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati).