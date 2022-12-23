A brutal winter storm arrives in the United States. President Joe Biden warned Americans on Thursday to take the storm “extremely seriously” and to follow the recommendations of the authorities. “This is really a very serious weather alert. And it goes from Oklahoma to Wyoming, and from Wyoming to Maine. And there are real consequences, so I encourage everyone to follow the warnings of local authorities,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office at the White House.

The country will record lows of -40 degrees Celsius in places like the northern Rocky Mountains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). This service has described the storm as “once in a generation” and has forecast a “major anomalous storm” that will last through the Christmas weekend, with snow, strong winds and “dangerous” low temperatures.

The NWS indicated that there will be “a dangerous mass of unprecedented cold air” from an Arctic front that will arrive during tonight in the United States. Such are the weather conditions that even a country like Canada, accustomed to snow and cold winter temperatures, is facing unusually extreme cold that is battering the western provinces and is expected to spread to the east in the coming hours. The weather phenomenon will range from Nevada, part of Utah, California, Idaho, Oregon, and Wyoming, to the northern Midwest, the Great Lakes, and the central and northern Appalachians.

Thousands of canceled flights

More than 5,000 domestic flights that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, according to the FlightAware flight tracking service.

Brandon Mattis, a 24-year-old traveler, looks for alternative routes. Mattis had his flight canceled Thursday from New York City to Atlanta due to the arrival of the storm, at LaGuardia Airport in Queens. The young man told Reuters that he would try to take a 21-hour bus to his destination. “Anything I can do to get there, I’ll do it,” he said.

The American Automobile Association had estimated that 112 million people plan to travel 50 miles or more from home between December 1 and January 2. Those numbers represent three and a half million travelers more than on the same dates in 2021. But this number will decrease due to the complications that are expected at the weekend.

Extreme cold also poses a particular danger to animals in cattle-raising regions of the country. The multinational corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., leader in producing and selling meat in the country, declared that it had reduced its operations to protect employees and animals.

