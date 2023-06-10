The US Congress has prepared a draft resolution calling for the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

A group of US congressmen presented a draft resolution calling on US President Joe Biden to transfer ATACMS tactical missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible. This is reported RIA News with reference to one of the authors of the document, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Republican Michael McCall.

The politician said that by denying Ukraine the weapons it needs to win, the administration is prolonging a conflict that is taking “countless Ukrainian lives.”

The ATACMS missiles have a range of more than 190 miles (305 kilometers), which is almost four times the range of the HIMARS missiles already in service with the Ukrainian army.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden admitted that Washington “sooner or later” would decide to transfer to Ukraine operational-tactical ballistic missiles of the ATACMS family, which had previously categorically refused to supply because of the position on preventing Kiev’s strikes on Russian territory.