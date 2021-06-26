There is no indication that China is preparing to launch a US-backed invasion of Taiwan over the next 12-24 months, Popular Mechanics writes, citing a statement by US Army Chiefs General Mark Milli, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a speech to Congress. …

However, according to the military, Beijing could do it by 2027, when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army turns 100. According to the general, Beijing continues to consistently build up its ground, air and naval forces, the purpose of which is to prepare for an offensive on the island.

Popular Mechanics predicts that the battle for Taiwan may not begin in 2027, but in 2035. According to the publication, by this time Beijing will be more prepared for the conduct of hostilities, in particular, for the landing across the strait separating the mainland and the peninsula.

In April, the South China Morning Post, citing the findings of interviewed analysts, wrote that to defeat China in the event of a war over Taiwan, the United States would have to deploy about 80 percent of its naval and air power. Thus, the newspaper commented on the command and staff games of the US Air Force (Air Force), the result of which, as Defense News wrote in the same month, “was the victory of the United States, where the US Air Force helped to repel the Chinese military in the capture of Taiwan.”