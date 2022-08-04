Support for Washington from European allies on the issue of countering Russia cannot last long. This was stated on August 3 by international affairs expert Michael Gfoeller and former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia David Rundell for an article in the American weekly. Newsweek.

According to him, now the US is counting on the European Union (EU). In the meantime, there are a number of reasons why aid cannot be permanent.

Europe has rapidly begun to approach its biggest economic crisis since the 1930s during the coronavirus pandemic, now, against the backdrop of Moscow’s special operation on Ukrainian territory, and the ensuing sanctions, the situation is getting worse.

It is specified that the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the EU have led to the opposite result: Europe is facing energy shortages, inflation and economic slowdown.

