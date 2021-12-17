The United States wants to use a combination of containment and diplomacy in its dealings with Russia. This was announced by the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan on Friday, December 17.

During a seminar at the Council on Foreign Relations, Sullivan was asked whether Washington would refuse to negotiate with Russia if the country did not stop showing aggression in its relations with Ukraine. Sullivan replied in the negative and stressed that negotiations with Russia would be conducted.

“Significant progress at the negotiating table, of course, must take place in the context of de-escalation, not escalation, and it is very difficult to imagine that agreements will be reached if we continue to observe escalation. But this, in my opinion, should not stop us from expressing our concern to Russia or from Russia to come out and express its concern to us, as it did. Above all, we must use a combination of containment and diplomacy to see if we can achieve exactly the de-escalation that we are all striving for, ”replied Sullivan, recording of the event is available on website TV channel C-SPAN.

On December 17, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the US expects Russia to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. According to her, Washington is open for consultations in the Russia-NATO format, as well as in the format of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Earlier that day, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The documents say, in particular, that Russia and NATO undertake not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.