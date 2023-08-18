Ex-US spy Ritter: soon Kupyansk and Kharkov will come under the control of Russia

Ukraine may soon lose control over Kupyansk and Kharkov. About it on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom declared former American spy Scott Ritter.

He pointed out that due to the failed actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian defense line near Kupyansk was destroyed, and Russian troops advance several kilometers daily. “The city will soon fall. And then Kharkov,” said the expert.

“This is the beginning of the end. The Ukrainians already do not have enough people to keep the defense, ”Ritter said. He added that Kyiv could be defeated by the end of summer or early autumn.

Earlier, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were retreating near Kharkov due to the advance of the Russian army. At the same time, the RF Armed Forces do not meet strong resistance, and the Ukrainians began to surrender in whole units of one hundred, two hundred people.