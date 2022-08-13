Express: the US may lose control of the world order

The global world order tends to change rapidly, and the US may lose control of it. Journalist James Lee spoke about this in material for the UK Express edition.

The author of the article noted that after the collapse of the USSR, the United States quickly became the world hegemon, increasing its power and becoming the world’s largest economy. However, according to him, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the presidency of Donald Trump, have changed the attitude of a number of states towards Washington.

Li pointed out that over the past three years, the world has been shaken by major events, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which have contributed to “changing the face of the world order.”

“Moreover, previous cold wars are heating up at an alarming rate, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea is an example of a brewing conflict between rival powers,” he added.

In his opinion, the US continues to maintain its position, but its stability is in question. “Experts believe that the winds of change are blowing on us as new rising powers seek to supplant those at the top,” the journalist explained.

Earlier, The National Interest (NI) published an article stating that the US authorities do not have a clear strategic vision of the country’s foreign policy. According to the author of the article, columnist Axel de Vernou, this is a White House mistake that threatens Washington.