Congresswoman Green: crisis in Ukraine will drag on for decades due to US aid

Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green suggested how long the conflict in Ukraine will last. Her words lead RIA News.

Green predicted the duration of the conflict in Ukraine and admitted that the crisis would drag on for decades due to US military assistance to Kyiv.

“If this does not end within a year, then it could drag on for decades, especially with the US funding as it is now,” the congresswoman admitted.

The politician added that she was voting against the allocation of money by the US administration to help Ukraine. She called it a “crisis” when Washington asked for an additional $24 billion in military support for Kyiv amid internal problems in the country itself.

In the same speech, Green accused US intelligence of lying about Russia’s intention to invade Europe. She also called on Washington to stop providing military assistance to Ukraine, recalling that the country is not a member of NATO.