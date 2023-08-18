Politician Ramaswamy: US could disappear in case of conflict with Russia and China

The United States could disappear in the event of a conflict with Russia and China, says presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. About this he warned in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson for his Twitter channel.

“I think there is a chance that if we go to war with an alliance of nuclear powers Russia and China, the US as we know it risks disappearing,” he said. The politician explained that the American side is not capable of defending itself against nuclear weapons. In addition, according to him, US national defense “is not about defense for a long time.”

Earlier, Ramaswami had already warned Washington against conflict with Moscow and Beijing. In his opinion, the alliance between Russia and China is the biggest military threat to the United States.