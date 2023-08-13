WP: Differences over history could worsen Kyiv-Warsaw relations

Differences in views on historical issues may create additional problems in relations between Poland and Ukraine. Journalists wrote about this in an article for The Washington Post.

As observers pointed out, Warsaw, after the start of the Russian special operation, “is one of the most ardent allies of Ukraine.”

“But even among the closest friends, serious quarrels can arise,” the journalists emphasized.

The authors of the article stated that at the beginning of August this year “there was an open clash between Polish and Ukrainian officials.” The material explains that this happened after the Minister of the Office of the President of the Republic, Marcin Przydacz, said that Kyiv received significant assistance from Warsaw. He also noted that Kyiv should appreciate “what role Poland has played for Ukraine over the past few months and years.”

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that both countries have become a “shield for Europe”, in which there should be no cracks. WP journalists expressed the opinion that there is a potential for the appearance of several serious cracks. In particular, because of the historical aspect, since “the history of the two countries is not simple and sometimes sad.”

The observers stressed that in “Poland and Ukraine, the accepted points of view on the events of the Volhynia massacre are still seriously different.” There are two sensitive issues between Kiev and Warsaw, the article says. The first is history, and the second problematic point is the issue of Ukrainian grain, summarized in the material.