The Russian army will destroy the 101st US Airborne Division “Screaming Eagles” if it enters the territory of Ukraine. On October 27, he wrote about this on his site ex-employee of the White House during the administration of Ronald Reagan Paul Craig Roberts.

He believes that the United States of America, faced with the defeat of the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the Russian military, may consider sending a unit recently deployed in Romania to the battlefield.

“Usually airborne troops lack heavy infantry weapons. A lightly armed airborne division will probably be torn to shreds by the heavy weapons of the Russian infantry, ”said Roberts.

According to him, if such a scenario is carried out, the White House will have to raise the stakes in response to the destruction of its paratroopers. Roberts said that the destruction of “a division as prestigious as the Screaming Eagles would escalate the conflict on the part of the United States.

The day before, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Washington is becoming more and more involved in the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, America has turned Ukraine “into a battlefield with Russia.”

Earlier, on October 22, the commanders of the 101st division of the US Airborne Forces stationed in Romania declared their readiness to cross the border and enter the territory of Ukraine in the event of an aggravation of the conflict.

On October 7, Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States would not take part in the Ukrainian conflict. The country’s authorities do not intend to send their army to participate in hostilities in Ukraine or attack Russian troops, he said.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen columnist Ahmad Haj Ali expressed the opinion that the deployment of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army “Screaming Eagles” in Romania may indicate the beginning of a global conflict and a third world war.

Prior to that, on September 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would not allow the West to use Ukraine as a springboard to create security threats for Russia.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that recently Russia in Ukraine has been confronted with the military potential of the entire NATO and a number of other unfriendly countries.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass against the backdrop of the situation in the region aggravated due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

