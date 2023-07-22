19FortyFive: even if the conflict is won, Ukraine will take years to recover

Hardships lie ahead for Ukraine, regardless of the outcome of the conflict, because in any case it will take decades to recover from the damage caused during the special operation. About it declared U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis in an article for 19FortyFive.

He emphasized that it would take years for the country’s authorities to put industry and agriculture in order, as well as to help the Ukrainian people cope with the events they had experienced. According to the lieutenant colonel, the duration of the conflict will determine how difficult the situation in Ukraine will be after it ends. He noted that the supply of arms from the West would almost certainly not help Kyiv win, but would increase the destruction.

The failures of the Ukrainian forces in the counter-offensive indicate that they will not be able to resolve the conflict on the battlefield, Davis said. “Only by recognizing this unpleasant reality can Ukraine and the West begin the process of creating the diplomatic mechanism needed to end hostilities. The diplomatic path is the best chance for Ukraine to begin the long, painful and costly process of returning its country to normal life,” he concluded.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the counteroffensive, according to Kyiv, would be long and difficult.