Political scientist Blokhin: The United States will rebuild the military-industrial complex for a long-term conflict with the Russian Federation and China

The upcoming US struggle for world domination with Russia and China will take place in the Asia-Pacific region, said political scientist Konstantin Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist assessed Washington’s defense capabilities against the backdrop of simultaneous assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

“Solving current problems, of course, causes a shortage in the United States, but let’s not engage in mischief and assume that the good news is lost. The US economy is quite strong, and so is its manufacturing capacity. We remember how during the Second World War the United States quickly increased the production of military equipment and strengthened its military-industrial complex (MIC),” the expert said.

At the same time, the specialist drew attention to the partial decrease in military potential associated with support for Ukraine and assistance to Israel. Nevertheless, Blokhin noted that the United States sees the situation in Ukraine and Israel rather as “local conflicts that do not have an impact on the world system as a whole.”

“Now the United States (…) will rebuild the military-industrial complex, where the main focus will be on long-term confrontation with Russia and China. They will rebuild it to contain both Russia and China. These will be weapons of a different type, not the guns that are supplied to Ukraine: these will already be weapons of a strategic nature,” the specialist explained.

The struggle for world domination will take place in the Asia-Pacific region. The main opponents are China and Russia. Therefore, they will rebuild their military-industrial complex for the Cold War and long-term confrontation with these two countries Konstantin Blokhinleading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist

Earlier, retired US Army General Don Bolduc said that Washington’s military assistance to Kyiv had depleted the country’s own reserves. An American military official announced the weakening of the American army because of Ukraine and emphasized that for this reason the military cannot take part in other conflicts.

“During the Biden administration, our military has become extremely weak and overextended. From a logistical point of view, we cannot provide participation in several conflicts occurring simultaneously,” Bolduc said, emphasizing that in recent years the American authorities have been thinking about everything except “ways to fight and win wars.”