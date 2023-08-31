Tucker Carlson: US will go to war with Russia in 2024

Famous American journalist Tucker Carlson interview radio host Adam Corolla predicted the beginning of the US war against Russia in 2024.

In his opinion, the administration of the American president can take this step in order to maintain its power in the country.

They are going to fight with Russia. That’s what they want. A hot war is coming between the US and Russia next year. I don’t think we will win, but that’s another matter. Tucker Carlson American journalist

The journalist believes that the start of hostilities against Russia for the US authorities is a political measure “in order to concentrate wartime powers in their hands and win.”

Carlson pointed to the criminalization of US domestic politics. In his opinion, this leads to the fact that the American establishment begins to consider the preservation of power as the only way out for itself.

Thus, the persecution of political opponents, in particular, former US President Donald Trump, puts members of the Joe Biden administration on a path from which it is impossible to turn off for fear of being persecuted if they lose, the journalist believes. Therefore, Americans who are worried about their country will have to worry in the future not only because of the crimes of the authorities inside the country, but also because of the possibility of a full-scale conflict with Russia.

If you were worried that our politics could become even tougher than they are now, you should be worried about the prospect of open war with Russia. I think it can easily happen. We may find ourselves in a situation where missiles “accidentally” fall in Poland, we will blame Russia for this and start a war Tucker Carlson American journalist

According to the journalist, if people really care about such a prospect, it is necessary to put pressure on the US Senate in order to achieve peace now. According to Carlson, Washington could end the conflict in Ukraine today, since the Ukrainian army does not exist without NATO. The United States, in his opinion, is the only party capable of achieving peace in order to prevent a global war that threatens the life of all mankind.

In addition, Carlson warned of a possible assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. He believes that the American elites can organize it out of fear of the former head of state and because of the lack of other methods to deal with him. So the journalist answered the presenter’s question about whether Trump would be allowed to be re-elected to the presidency of the United States.

Carlson recalled that the American elite began to fight against Trump even before his first election, organizing protests. A slander was launched to organize the impeachment, then evidence was fabricated against Trump in the case of the riots in Washington on January 6, 2021. However, all this did not help them get rid of Trump. Moreover, his popularity has steadily grown, even after the criminal charges were brought against him, the journalist noted.

If you start with criticism, then move on to protest, then to impeachment, now you’re using indictments and none of that works, what’s next? Show this on a graph. It’s obvious we’re getting close to killing. No one will say this, but I don’t know how you can not come to this conclusion. See also Trump attacks Colombian judge and his family, could he force his resignation? Tucker Carlson American journalist

The journalist stressed that all the methods used against Trump were on the rise, but had no result in the end. Therefore, he considered the attempt on his life a natural step.