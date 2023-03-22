Political scientist Speedy: deliveries of shells with uranium to Kyiv are fraught with a clash between NATO and Russia

David Speedy, board member of the non-state American Committee for Accord between the United States and Russia, said that Britain’s plans to supply Kyiv with depleted uranium shells are fraught with a clash between Russia and NATO. He shared his opinion with TASS.

In addition, such actions may result in negative consequences for the health of the population of those areas in which ammunition will be used, the political scientist believes.

“This seems like an extremely bad idea for two reasons: because of the further increase in the stakes on weapons in the war, which could lead to wider action between NATO and Russia, and because of the health and environmental implications that go beyond the purely military.” , Speedy pointed out.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would be forced to respond if the West began to use weapons with a nuclear component. Commenting on the plans for the supply of depleted uranium shells, the head of state noted that the West, it seems, really decided to conduct military operations with Russia to the last Ukrainian.