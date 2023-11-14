The US President, who arrives on Tuesday in San Francisco to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and meet, on its sidelines, with Chinese President Xi Jinping, was expected to announce tangible progress in a trade agreement that is still in its infancy.

But US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen considered that progress must still be made on the most controversial part of the economic framework for the Indo-Pacific region, in reference to the trade file.

After chairing the APEC finance ministers’ talks, Yellen said: “Great progress has been achieved, but it appears that it is not enough and more work is needed.”

She added: “However, in a number of areas that I believe are of critical importance to the United States, such as supply chains, the environment, and sustainable finance, we have made tremendous progress,” and “we have also made progress in the field of trade, but it appears that the process is not complete.”

Last year, the Joe Biden administration launched a new economic partnership to counter China’s influence, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is not a free trade agreement but seeks to facilitate trade between 14 countries in the region.

On the eve of the summit, Senator Sherrod Brown, a member of the Democratic Party and close to the unions, called for the trade-related part to be removed from the framework.

“Any trade agreement that does not include enforceable labor standards is unacceptable,” Brown said.

Democrats have only a narrow majority in the Senate, and some of them fear that the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” will be a new formulation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a more ambitious free trade agreement that former President Barack Obama proposed to his Asian allies and from which his successor Donald withdrew. Trump in 2017.