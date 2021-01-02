The Pentagon has decided to postpone mass production of the fifth generation F-35 fighter-bombers indefinitely. According to Bloomberg, officials have also indicated when the fighter will be ready for combat tests, which have been repeatedly postponed since 2017.

Tests were scheduled for December 2020, and a decision on mass production for the $ 398 billion program was to be made no later than March. Spokesman for the US Undersecretary of Defense Jessica Maxwell explained that the reason for the cancellation was technical problems and the impact of COVID-19.

Related materials Budget killer The USA has tested the “sixth generation fighter”. How does this threaten Russia?

A new date will be set after an independent technical review.

In October, Popular Mechanics reported that Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon had agreed to delay the release of the F-35 Lightning II as the military insisted on testing the final design of the production vehicle on the Joint Simulation Environment (JSE). It was clarified that carrying out tests in conditions close to real ones would require too much time and money.

The F-35 Lightning II family of multifunctional fifth-generation fighters has been produced since 2001 by the world’s largest military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin. The aircraft is offered in three basic versions: A (for the air force), B (short takeoff and vertical landing) and C (deck). The standardization of components for the three modifications reaches 70-90 percent.