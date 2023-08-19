WP: The Pentagon will discuss a solution to the conflict in Ukraine after the end of the counteroffensive

Discussion at the Pentagon of a possible solution to the Ukrainian conflict through diplomacy is impossible until the end of the counteroffensive. This opinion was shared by the Chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, in an interview Washington Post.

“I would say that there are different ways to achieve these goals. And right now I’d say it’s probably too early to talk about it. The counteroffensive has not yet exhausted itself. We need to see how it all ends, and then move on, ”the military leader answered the question of whether the United States is holding closed negotiations with Russia or Ukraine to resolve the crisis.

Milley was unable to give the publication an unequivocal affirmative answer on whether Kyiv could win, explaining that victory would mean different things for Ukraine and the rest of the world. The US and the EU are only trying to enforce the established rules, while the goals of the Ukrainian authorities to preserve sovereignty and territorial integrity require much more effort.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that the training period for Ukrainian F-16 crews could be up to five years. It was also noted that the transfer of fighters to Kyiv will not help change the course of hostilities in favor of Ukraine.