The measure tries to curb corruption in the area, one of the fundamental reasons for illegal migration to the north. Among those sanctioned are former Salvadoran presidents Mauricio Funes and Salvador Sánchez Cerén. Prosecutors and judges who, through their actions, undermine democratic processes or institutions” are also involved in acts of “significant corruption” and in “obstructing investigations into such acts of corruption.”

A new update to list of corrupt and undemocratic actors made by the United States. 39 names were added this Wednesday among Central American politicians and high-ranking officials. Those indicated come from nations such as Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Two former presidents join the list known as “Engel”, the last name of the former congressman who promoted the initiative, Eliot Engel. Both come from El Salvador. They are Mauricio Funes, who ruled from 2000 to 2014 and currently resides in Nicaragua under the protection of political asylum since 2016, and Salvador Sánchez Cerén (2014-2019). Both became presidents as members of the leftist Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN).

Image published by the Nicaraguan presidency showing the former president of Salvador, Mauricio Funes, giving an interview to the official local television channel. According to the State Department, Funes “engaged in significant corruption by orchestrating and participating in various bribery, embezzlement, and money laundering schemes while president, stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from state coffers.” © AFP – Jairo Cajina

According to him release of the US Department of State, Funes “engaged in significant corruption by orchestrating and participating in various bribery, embezzlement and money laundering schemes while president, stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from state coffers”. While Sánchez Cerén is accused of “laundering money during his term as vice president, personally receiving more than 1.3 million dollars in public funds in exchange, and participated in a plan to divert 183 million dollars in public funds from public accounts and supervision to personal accounts while serving as president.”

Former Salvadoran President Sánchez Cerén, in a file photo from January 16, 2019, in El Salvador. The United States accuses Sánchez Cerén of “laundering money during his tenure as vice president, personally receiving more than $1.3 million in public funds in return, and participating in a scheme to divert $183 million in public funds from public accounts and supervision to personal accounts while serving as president.” © EFE – Rodrigo Sura

Another of the prominent political figures from the Central American zone that appeared in “Engel” was Guatemalan prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso. Who, according to her designation, “undermined democratic processes and institutions by filing unfounded and politically motivated criminal charges for exercising his freedom of expression,” protected by local law.

Among the most recent cases in Monterroso’s case file is that of Guatemalan investigative journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín who was charged with illicit association, blackmail and money laundering. He was punished with a sentence of 40 years in prison.

According to the State Department, the list released “identifies individuals who have knowingly committed acts that undermine democratic processes or institutions, material corruption, or have obstructed investigations of such acts of corruption”. The fundamental sanction to those involved will not be able to obtain visas to travel to the United States. If they have this type of authorization, it will be revoked “immediately” and they will be denied entry to this nation.

Other names on the list

Names from Nicaragua are reflected such as the attorney general, Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina, as well as the vice presidents of the National Assembly Arling Patricia Alonso and Gladys de los Ángeles Báez. Two judges were also incorporated: Ángela Dávila Navarrete and Rosa Argentina Solís Dávila.

From Guatemala are Jimi Rodolfo Bremer and Fredy Raúl Orellana. In addition, they incorporated three leaders of the Liberal Party of Honduras, Alexander López, Yani Benjamín Rosenthal and Samuel García.

The Department of State affirmed that the elaboration of the list of names it was carried out “on the basis of credible information or allegations of the conduct in question, from media reports and other sources.” The northern entity of foreign relations further stated that “will continue to review the individuals listed in the report and consider all available tools to deter and disrupt corrupt and undemocratic activity in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua”.

According to the AP news agency, corruption is a recurring theme in South America, especially in its central area. This fuels mistrust in state institutions and, therefore, their malfunction. One of the reasons why hundreds of thousands of people decide to emigrate north. In this sense, the exposed measures, as well as other economic actions aimed at Central America, are a priority for the current administration and thus try to stop illegal transit to their country.

With AP, EFE and local media