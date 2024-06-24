The United States once again gave Colombia a satisfactory rating regarding human trafficking in the country but not before warning that there is much room for improvement.

That, according to the latest evaluation made by the State Department included in its 2024 annual report on Human Trafficking worldwide.

Campaign against human trafficking in Colombia. Photo:Courtesy of the Attorney General's Office

“The Government of Colombia meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. The government continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period; therefore, Colombia remained at Level 1,” the report says in its introduction.

The government (of Colombia) continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period.

Those efforts, according to the report, included identifying victims, partnering with international organizations to launch an anti-trafficking campaign, and “demonstrating greater political will to address trafficking, including by improving engagement with civil society actors and expanding the understanding of human trafficking officials.” human trafficking in all its forms”.

That said, the report maintains that serious problems still persist in the country.

An act performed by artists during World Human Trafficking Day. Photo:Vanexa Romero. TIME

“Although the government meets minimum standards, judicial authorities did not criminally prosecute or convict forced labor cases, and the only such case that ever resulted in a conviction was under appeal,” the report reads.

He states, in turn, that Efforts to prosecute or convict complicit officials were inadequate, and prosecutions and convictions for human trafficking remained very low relative to the seriousness of the crime.

Furthermore, she maintains, adult victims of trafficking and labor trafficking did not receive adequate services, despite making up the majority of identified victims.

Which countries are on the ‘black list’?

The United States, in this annual evaluation, places countries in three categories. Level 1, where Colombia is, includes countries that meet the minimum standards of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Level two places those who partially comply with the act and make efforts but are below the minimum standard.

And in number three are the countries that do not comply and do not make any efforts. In that “black list”, in the case of Latin America, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba appear.

The case of Haiti deserved a “special category” this year because, according to the United States, gangs and criminal groups control up to 80 percent of the country and, therefore, the government’s evaluation was virtually impossible.

According to government data, 82% of human trafficking victims are women. Photo:Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

What are the recommendations for Colombia?

In the case of Colombia, the report makes several recommendations.

First of all, provide funding to departments and municipalities for the direct and specialized provision of services to adult victims of trafficking and victims of forced labor.

Likewise, draft, approve and finance an identification protocol focused on victims and aimed at all police units, as well as training officials to be proactive in identifying cases.

Also vigorously investigate and prosecute trafficking crimes and seek significant prison sentences for convicted traffickers, including officials complicit in facilitating or perpetrating trafficking crimes and develop, fund and implement a centralized trafficking data collection system to reconcile data duplicates stored in different systems.

In the same way, adopt reforms to eliminate abusive working practices and conditions that may constitute child domestic servitude and ensure that victims are not inappropriately penalized solely for illegal acts committed as a direct result of being trafficked.

They also suggest drafting, approving and funding a new national action plan to eliminate trafficking and include efforts to address growing trends such as human trafficking in the football and webcam modeling industries among other things.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington