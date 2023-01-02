Human rights activist Baraka said about the trick of the United States to prepare a conflict with Russia in Ukraine

Western countries used the Minsk agreements on Donbass to prepare for a conflict with Russia in Ukraine. The trick was pointed out by US human rights activist Ajamu Baraka in his Twitter.

“Now that former French President François Hollande has confirmed the statement [экс-канцлера Германии] Angela Merkel that the Minsk agreements were just a “tricks” to prepare for war, does anyone believe that the United States was not involved in this plan?” Baraka said.

Earlier, former French President Francois Hollande said that the Minsk agreements can be called an attempt to give Kyiv time to strengthen its army. Before that, a similar statement was made by ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Angela Merkel’s statement about the Minsk agreements is connected with the desire to keep up with the “Russophobia train”.