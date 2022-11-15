Political scientist Bennett called the countries that supported the resolution on Ukraine “slaves of the US empire”

Retired US military intelligence officer, political scientist Scott Bennett spoke about the results of voting on the UN General Assembly’s draft resolution on Russia’s payment of reparations to Ukraine. His opinion he voiced “Izvestia”.

According to him, the countries that voted for the document are “puppets and slaves of the American empire.” Among them he named France, Germany and Britain.

“Obviously, all the countries that abstained from voting are on the side of Russia, they just don’t want to talk about it so clearly,” he said. The expert also added that the world “began to wake up and no longer buy into the lies that the United States is broadcasting.”

On the evening of November 14, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on compensation for damage to Ukraine. 94 UN members voted for the document. 14 countries opposed, 73 abstained. The resolution recommends that members of the UN General Assembly, together with Kyiv, create an international register of damage, “which will serve as documented evidence of the claimed damage, losses and injuries.”