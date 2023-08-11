19fortyfive: Ukrainian Armed Forces lost Leopard 2 while trying to break through the Russian defense line

Ukraine loses Leopard 2 tanks while trying to overcome a well-prepared Russian line of defense. This was written by military expert Peter Suchiu in an article for 19FortyFive.

According to Sichiu, during the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, several of the most modern Leopard 2 tanks have already been disabled and destroyed. “Russian defensive lines turned out to be much better fortified than could be expected,” he said.

As a result, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was not as successful as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had hoped. Against this background, as the military expert noted, the Ukrainian authorities began to express fears that the apparent lack of progress could weaken the resolve of the West to provide military assistance.