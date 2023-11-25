Colonel McGregor said that Russian forces could reach the Polish border

Russian troops are capable of reaching the border with Poland. Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor stated this on his social network page. X.

“Russia has forces capable of reaching the Polish border,” the report said. At the same time, McGregor pointed to the fact that this is not what Russian President Vladimir Putin needs. “The Russians don’t want to rule the Ukrainians in the West,” he opined.

Previously, McGregor warned Ukraine about Russia’s ability to take Odessa. He also added that if Kyiv refuses to negotiate after such maneuvers, Russian troops will have no choice but to advance to the borders of Poland and Romania.

The ability of Russian troops to take Odessa and Kharkov, if necessary, was also stated by ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.